OTTAWA, Ill. — An Ottawa restaurant was damaged during a fire late Saturday night, according to the Ottawa Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the New Brite Spot restaurant in the 800 block of East Norris Drive.

There was heavy smoke and flames coming from the restaurant when they arrived.

According to a press release from the fire department, it took firefighters about 30 minutes to put the fire out.

The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshall is helping investigate the cause of the fire.

The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation.

“To our customers, we are so appreciative to have you as part of our family,” an employee said in a Facebook post. “Please keep us in your prayers that we can rebuild and come back strong. We will miss seeing all of you and hopefully get back to serving you soon. After 22 years of working for the Imeri family my heart is broken. They are such a big part of our community.”