NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — More funding is coming to Illinois to continue the fight against infections.

According to a press release, U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen, R-Rockford, joined the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services to announce on Monday that Illinois State University will receive $74,000 in funding for microbiology research.

The goal of the research is to better treat infections and find alternatives to antibiotics.

“I commend Illinois State University researchers for securing this critical funding that will help our region lead the way in biological research,” Sorensen said. “Partnerships between universities and the federal government help Central and Northwestern Illinois realize its potential by investing in the talented minds at our local schools.”

ISU’s School of Biological Sciences will use the funding to see how certain pathogens react to some antimicrobial medicines. The finding should help find treatment strategies that can better fight antibiotic resistance and treat infections.

“New antimicrobial strategies are badly needed as the spread of antibiotic resistance rapidly renders current antibiotics ineffective,” Dr. Jan-Ulrik Dahl, Assistant Professor of Microbiology at ISU’s School of Biological Sciences said. “Moreover, new drug development has not kept pace with the rise of drug-resistant pathogens. Due to the emerging antibiotic crisis, efforts are now focused on finding alternative treatment strategies.”

The funding will be awarded from HHS’ National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.