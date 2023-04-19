CHICAGO — Employees at three Chicagoland marijuana dispensaries went on strike Wednesday afternoon.

Teamster members walked out of three RISE Dispensary locations in Niles and Joliet on Wednesday. RISE has 11 marijuana dispensaries around the state of Illinois, including six in the Chicagoland area.

The Union said it’s an open ended and unfair labor practice strike that demands RISE employees receive better pay and retirement contributions.

On Wednesday, RISE employees walked out of the Niles dispensary located on the 9600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, one Joliet dispensary located on the 2900 block of Colorado Avenue, and another Joliet dispensary located on the 1600 block of Rock Creek Boulevard.

RISE Dispensaries parent company, Green Thumb Industries, plans on keeping the stores running and ensures it’s customers and patients will continue to receive the products they need.

