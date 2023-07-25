(NEXSTAR) – More than 1,300 sites around the country are suspected of being so contaminated, hazardous or polluted – or are at risk of becoming so polluted – that they have been deemed a national cleanup priority. Chicago is home to a couple, and surrounded by a dozen more.

The Environmental Protection Agency identifies these as places that pose a risk to people’s health because they have been contaminated by hazardous waste. Since 1980, the agency has taken charge of cleaning up those sites under a law with the nickname “Superfund.” (Its full name is The Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, or CERCLA.)

Superfund sites in the Chicago area include poorly managed waste management, abandoned pesticide factories, and left-behind radioactive waste.

As of July, the EPA lists 45 contaminated places in Illinois on the National Priorities List. “It is a list of the worst hazardous waste sites identified by Superfund,” the EPA explains.

Some of the contamination dates back a century, as is the case at the Lake Calumet Cluster site in southeastern Chicago, where steel mills dumped waste in the early 1900s. That waste leeched into the soil and groundwater.

Another Superfund site in Chicago is at the intersection of 126th Street and Avenue O. Soil in a nearby creek was found contaminated with lead, chromium and other inorganic compounds, the EPA says.

Other sites aren’t located in industrial areas at all. In the residential area of West Chicago the EPA calls the Kerr-McGee site, radioactive waste was left behind by the nearby Rare Earths Facility, which manufactured radioactive elements until 1973.

The EPA maps out every site on an interactive map. Zooming in on the map (below) allows you to see more information about the Superfund sites in your neighborhood or region.

Clicking on a site opens a pop-up window with more information, including the site’s Hazard Ranking System score. That score represents how likely a site is to release harmful substances into the surrounding environment, how toxic the waste on site is, and how many people are (or could be) impacted by the pollution, among other factors. The highest possible score is 100.

See the Superfund sites in your area on the map below:

You can also view a full list of sites and explore the map on the EPA’s website.

Once a site is put on the National Priorities List, the EPA investigates the dangers posed to human health and pursues the best way of cleaning up the problem. The EPA may force the person or company responsible for the pollution to finance the cleanup, or it may take charge of cleanup if no party can be found responsible.

Once a site is fully cleaned up and the EPA determines there’s no further risk to people’s health or the surrounding environment, it can be deleted from the list. The site can then be redeveloped into something new.