ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police say an officer shot a man early Sunday morning.

It happened around 2:00 am on Christmas Eve in the 1300 block of Charles Street, near UW Health SwedishAmerican.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office review of the initial faces, officers were called by a resident of an apartment who claimed her neighbor was saying things like “help me” and “kill me” repeatedly.

Officers were able to gain access to the apartment and were immediately encountered by Patrick Kirby at the door, who had a knife and boxcutter in his hands, police said.

Officers commanded Kirby to drop the weapon, but he continued to advance, and one officer fired three rounds, killing Kirby.

The Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force was called in to investigate. The task force utilizes law enforcement from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the actions of the Rockford Police Department personnel.

The task force is called in any time deadly force is used.