ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A man has been sentenced to two decades for killing his girlfriend and leaving her body in a Winnebago County storage unit.

Jonathan Vanduyn pled guilty to Murder in a Winnebago County Court on Friday. He was sentenced to 28 years in prison followed by three years mandatory supervised release.

Michelle Arnold-Boesiger was last seen in November 2020. She and Vanduyn had been living together in Wisconsin.

Her body was later found inside of a Jeep in a U-Haul storage unit in Roscoe. The Jeep was registered to Vanduyn.

He is currently serving a prison sentence in Wisconsin for another crime.