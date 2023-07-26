ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was rushed to the hospital after a suspected lightning strike while visiting a cemetery on Wednesday morning.

According to witnesses, landscapers heard the man screaming for help after the strike at the Willwood Burial Park, at 7000 W. State Street around 10 a.m.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and ambulances responded to the scene.

Witnesses said the man was responsive at the time. His current condition is unknown.

A thunderstorm moved through the Rockford area Wednesday, bringing heavy a downpour, high winds, and lightning.

Lightning strikes often result in a condition known as keraunoparalysis, a temporary paralysis of the lower limbs, or damage to ear-drums or eyes. Injuries can range from a mild burn to damage to the brain or death.

The National Weather Service says a typical lightning flash holds 300 million volts and 30,000 amps. In comparison, a typical household socket current holds 120 volts and 15 amps.