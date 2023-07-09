ROCKFORD, Ill. — A man from Blue Island has been charged with first degree murder after a 10-year-old girl was found dead in Rockford Saturday, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Antonio Monroe, 44, was charged Sunday with first degree murder, attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping and aggravated battery/strangulation.

According to police, officers were dispatched around 12:07 p.m. Saturday after a call from a woman who said her 6-year-old daughter came home and that a man took her 10-year-old sister.

At around 12:40 p.m., Rockford police officers said they were flagged down by a male who said he found an unresponsive juvenile girl outside of a residence in the 1200 block of 9th Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they found the child and administered CPR.

The Rockford Fire Department then took her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

As the child was taken to the hospital, police said a perimeter was established and a Rockford police officer with a K9 unit found a man that matched the description of a suspect in the area of 9th Avenue and Woodruff.

The man, later identified as Antonio Monroe, was taken into police custody after a brief struggle. Police said Monroe was taken to a local hospital for an unrelated issue and once released, he will be transported to the Winnebago County Jail.