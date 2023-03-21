Riley Fox was 3-years-old when she disappeared in Will County. Her body was discovered in a nearby creek

The Wilmington, Illinois man wrongly charged with the murder of his 3-year-old daughter two decades ago has died in a crash in Arkansas.

Kevin Fox’s attorney, Kathleen Zellner confirmed his death in a tweet writing: “I just learned that one of our best, most courageous and kindest clients, Kevin Fox was killed in a car crash yesterday,” Zellner wrote. “Our sympathy goes out to his family and everyone who loved him. RIP. #TruthWins #LoveWins”

In 2004, Fox, was a married father of two when his daughter Riley disappeared from the family’s Wilmington home. Her body was later discovered in a nearby creek.

Fox was later arrested and under intense interrogation by Will County sheriff’s investigators gave a videotaped confession he later recanted. He spent eight months in jail before he was exonerated by DNA.

In 2010, Scott Wayne Eby – a sex offender already in prison – confessed to raping and drowning Riley.

The Fox family sued Will County authorities and were awarded $8 Million.

Arkansas news outlet River Valley Now reports a preliminary state police investigation as saying Fox was driving a GMC Sierra near Dardanelle, Arkansas when the driver of a Ford Focus crossed the center line and hit Fox’s vehicle.

The driver of the Ford Focus was also killed.

Fox lived in Centerville, Arkansas, according to local reports.