SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinoisians pursuing a career in computer technology can now get training and a job, through the state.

It is part of the Department of Innovation and Information Technology’s Trainee Program, which launched Thursday.

City Colleges of Chicago and Lincon Land Community College in Springfield will host the training sites.

Students can earn $54,000 a year to get training in cybersecurity, networking, coding and database management, end-user computing, and enterprise infrastructure.

Once the training is complete, graduates will be steered toward jobs in state agencies and offices.

“As Governor, I’m determined to make sure every Illinoisan can access good jobs — the kind that pays the bills and also supports the dreams of their families,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “We are launching an IT trainee program to build a pipeline of tech talent to meet the growing demand for skilled tech professionals and diversify our state’s tech workforce. From creation to consumption, Illinois is paving the way in the digital economy for all our residents.”

Each location will start with classes of 20 participants, with additional classes to launch as needed.

Applicants should apply online at DoIT.illinois.gov. There will be two recruitment events:

Friday, November 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at City College’s Harold Washington campus in Chicago OR

Tuesday, November 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Kreher Building at Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield.

Prospective applicants can email DoIT.Recruitment@illinois.gov with application questions.