SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling on the controversial state law that could make Illinois the first to eliminate cash bail.

The SAFE-T Act passed back in 2021. Since then, the law’s future has been on the fence with the supreme court making a final ruling Tuesday.

The issue at hand is getting rid of cash bail for Illinois.

Multiple state’s attorneys, including Kankakee County, have found issues with eliminating the cash bail system, saying the lawmakers needed to propose a constitutional amendment because the state constitution guarantees bail by sufficient sureties — which means sufficient enough that someone will come back to court.

Lawmakers are saying the constitution says nothing about those sureties being cash. So under the SAFE-T Act, people would only be detained based on the offense they are accused of committing and their prior record, instead of posting bail.

The supreme court will release their decision at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

If the ruling goes in favor of lawmakers, there could be a new date set for the SAFE-T Act to go into effect.