Students at Illinois State University remembered the life of a 21-year-old man from Libertyville, who died last week.

Normal police officers said Matthew Listman was last seen Thursday, leaving an area restaurant. His body was found the next day, near a creek. His death has been ruled a drowning.

No foul play is suspected.

The business administration senior graduated from Libertyville High School.

Funeral services are planned for this week.

Anyone with information is asked to call Normal Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (309) 454-9593 or email cso@npd.org.