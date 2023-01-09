SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — As Governor JB Pritzker prepares to take his second oath of office, time is running out for lawmakers in Illinois to pass an assault weapons ban.

A new proposal in the Illinois Senate is further complicating the effort.

The Senate adjourned Sunday evening without taking up a vote. This comes after the House passed an assault weapons ban in the early morning hours of Friday, and six months after the Highland Park parade shooting.

The Senate’s version of the bill, unlike the House, does not require gun owners to register assault weapons that they already own.

The House version requires registration and gives gun owners a serial number of each gun,.

Both the speaker of the House and the office of Gov. Pritzker have been vocal about opposing the Senate’s version of the ban. Since the bill’s introduction, opponents have threatened legal action — and that includes Republicans,

The Senate’s executive committee will meeting Monday at 9 a.m. and on their list of things are firearms. The entire Senate will be meet afterward at 1:30 p.m., following Pritzker’s inauguation.