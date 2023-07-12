Republicans in Springfield are calling for an overhaul at a state-run developmental facility amidst continued issues that include staff misconduct and patient abuse.

On Wednesday, GOP state lawmakers accused the Pritzker administration of not meeting the needs of the state’s most vulnerable.

“Time and time again we’ve seen this administration fail to fully prioritize our developmentally disabled community,” State Sen. Terri Bryant said.

There are allegations of abuse and neglect at the Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center in Southern Illinois.

A ProPublica, Lee Enterprises and Capitol News Illinois investigation found people living with developmental disabilities at state institutions, like Choate, have been punched, slapped, hosed down, thrown about and dragged across rooms.

They also reported the facilities are short-staffed and at times, chaotic and dangerous.

Illinois Department of Human Services Inspector General Peter Neumer has said he regularly encounters coverups at facilities.

“Although changing a facility’s culture is by no means a simple task, the first step in that process is recognizing that there is indeed a problem,” he wrote. “State plainly, the status quo at (Choate) is not acceptable.”

This spring, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced his administration was restructuring Choate and moving half of the residents to other state-supported facilities and community-based homes.

“We are laying out a plan to build the best behavioral health system in America,” Pritzker said.

“Earlier this year, IDHS announced a system-wide transformation aimed at providing better care and resources for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” the Illinois Department of Human Services said in a statement. “This system-wide transformation includes appointing new division-level leadership, improving safety, employing new staffing strategies, and planning and implementing resident transitions.”

But Republicans aren’t buying it.

They want administrators fired and residents moved out. they stopped short of calling for the closure of Choate and other centers.

“They’re talking about what amounts to shuffling the deck chairs on the Titanic,” Bryant said.

The Democratic-led legislature has responded to some of these concerns.

Last month, Pritzker signed a bill strengthening penalties for healthcare employees who conspire to hide abuse or interfere with investigations.