CHICAGO — The Illinois Public Interest Research Group unveiled its 2023 dangerous toys list at Lurie Children’s Hospital on Monday.

They focused heavily on high tech toys this year, which often have apps, microphones and cameras involved.

The Meta Quest Virtual Reality headset is sure to be on some kids wish lists, but experts say it could pose significant dangers for children.

Low tech toys can be dangerous too, including beads that expand when doused in water. They can cause serious health problems, even death, if swallowed.

Experts said many recalled toys are still being sold by private sellers on the internet.