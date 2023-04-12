MT. VERNON, Ill. (KTVI/WGN) — Many schools around Illinois have been disrupted by threats on Wednesday.

Authorities in at least 12 Illinois communities across the state have received threats directed toward schools today, a spokesperson from Illinois State Police told WGN News.

All threats have been unfounded.

“The Illinois State Police Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center currently has no information concerning credible threats related to school safety. Law enforcement, public safety, and private sector security officials are encouraged to remain vigilant and report all suspicious behavior to local police agencies,” the statement read.

Several reports of threats and swatting are also being investigated at Illinois schools around the St. Louis region. That also includes schools in Chicagoland and the Rockford area Wednesday morning, according to Nexstar affiliate WTVO.

The cause of the rise in threats or the source is not yet clear.