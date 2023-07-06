SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Transgender residents of Illinois will now be able to change the gender listed on their birth certificates without documentation from a doctor.

The new law effectively allows a person to self-determine their own gender.

Previously, a doctor could only give the certification if the individual had undergone gender reassignment surgery or other clinical treatment.

Gov. JB Prtizker signed HB0009 in February.

“Following this year’s Pride Month, I couldn’t be happier that we are making it easier for Illinoisans to change the gender listed on their birth certificate,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Our trans, nonbinary, gender non-conforming, and intersex neighbors deserve to have documentation that affirms their identity without having to jump over dozens of bureaucratic hurdles. After all, this is the Land of Lincoln and Obama—and here, we welcome members of the LGBTQ+ community as they are.”

For information about how to make changes to an Illinois birth certificate, including making corrections, changing the gender, and changing gender with a name change, go to the IDPH Birth Records page on the department’s website.

To request a gender change, individuals must submit by regular mail a signed and notarized affidavit of correction, a copy of their current ID and a $15 fee for processing to the IDPH Division of Vital Records.