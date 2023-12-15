CHICAGO — The NAACP has suspended the Illinois conference president after she called migrants rapists and savages during a Zoom meeting in October.

Illinois NAACP branch president Teresa Haley was recorded in October stating “These immigrants have come over here, they’ve been raping people, they’ve been breaking into homes, they are like savages, as well.”

She made the comments after the DuPage County NAACP president Patrick Watson brought up the migrant crisis in Chicago.

Following reports on the comments, Haley released a statement on Thursday apologizing for her remarks:

“First and foremost, I express my sincere apologies to anyone who may have been hurt or offended by my comments. I love and value all members of our communities—including immigrants. I have worked tirelessly to advocate for the underserved and the voiceless. I remain focused on denouncing injustices, racism, and discrimination. I am empathetic to the plight of all people, and I proudly serve as a beacon of hope to the hopeless. I embrace the mission of the NAACP, which is to “Achieve equity, political rights, and social inclusion by advancing policies and practices that expand human and civil rights, eliminate discrimination, and accelerate the wellbeing, education, and economic security of Black people and all persons of color.” Teresa Haley

But the Illinois NAACP had already suspended Haley on Wednesday.

“The NAACP stands firm in our commitment to advancing racial justice and cultivating a society where human dignity is respected,” the organization released in a statement. “The NAACP will continue to foster an environment that is reflective of our mission and respective of our membership.”