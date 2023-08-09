VIENNA, Ill. — Imagine going to school for 70 years.

A southern Illinois man will take part in his 70th first day of school on Friday.

Max Hook spent his first 12 years in school at Vienna Grade and Vienna High Schools. After graduating from high school, he went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in education at McKendree College.

Max Hook

He then started his career as a teacher and coach at Breese Central before making his way back to Vienna where he has served as a teacher and coach since 1982.

“I was one of his many math students while in high school. He was and is an excellent teacher,” said Vienna High School Superintendent Joshua Stafford. “Since that time Mr. Hook has continued to be a teacher and mentor to me. While he has taught me a great deal about math, the life changing influence that he had on numerous people is incalculable.”

Hook and his wife have two sons and five grandchildren, most of which have had or will have him as a teacher and maybe even as a coach.

This year, Hook will be teaching driver education, serving as an IHSA basketball official, and driving a school bus. The first day of the academic year starts on Friday.