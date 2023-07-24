BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Barring a successful appeal, Michael Bakana will spend the rest of his life in prison, a judge ordered Monday.

Chief McLean County Circuit Judge J. Casey Costigan sentenced Bakana to 110 years in prison for a double shooting that left one woman dead and her friend injured outside a Downtown Bloomington bar two years ago.

Specifically, the judge imposed a 60-year sentence for first-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 30, 2021, shooting death of 22-year-old Mariah Petracca outside Daddios.

The judge also handed down a 50-year prison term for attempted first-degree murder for shooting Bibianna Cornejo, who suffered permanent nerve damage to her left arm during the same incident.

By law, the sentences must be served consecutively. Also, Bakana, 44, of Normal, must serve 100% of his 60 years handed down on the murder conviction and 85% for the attempted first-degree murder charge.

Bakana was found guilty at trial in mid-May. Jurors were to asked to decide if Bakana acted in self-defense as his team of attorneys claimed or did he act out of revenge as prosecutors alleged in their closing statements. It’s even harder as the panel of 12 never got to hear from Bakana, who skipped bail and missed his trial.

For his part, Bakana, who came from the Congo in 2006 and was naturalized as a citizen in 2014, said he considered himself a “humanitarian Christian.” He told the judge he believed he was a “victim of extreme emotional violence with the insult against my father.”

The Twin Cities man had argued he felt threatened by the two women who insulted and bombarded him with racial slurs and curse words by Petracca and her friend just before the shooting

But the judge disagreed. Nothing, Costigan said, justified what Bakana did that night. .

“I don’t think you were a victim in this situation. You had words thrown at you.,” the judge said. And even if the women were in the wrong, Costigan said it was concerning to him “when someone takes law into their own hands instead of contacting the lawful authority.”

Madeline Petracca, Mariah’s mother, spoke to the judge through a victim-impact statement. She noted June 23 would have been her daughter’s 25th birthday. The family’s spirts have been broken, she told the judge, but “she’ll live on.”

Bakana’s actions that night changed the lives of three people and their families forever. She said she prayed for healing for all concerned.