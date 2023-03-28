EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A federal grand jury indicted a St. Elmo, Illinois, man on Tuesday for allegedly shooting at several federal agents last fall.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois said Dax Baldrige, 46, was charged with seven counts of assault of a federal officer, seven counts of using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and one count of possession of a firearm as a felon.

U.S. Marshals went to serve Baldrige an arrest warrant at his Fayette County home on Oct. 17, 2022. The indictment claims Baldrige took a rifle and opened fire at the marshals, forcing a standoff with law enforcement.

Baldrige surrendered to the Illinois State Police following a 10-hour standoff. No one was injured during the ordeal.

If convicted, Baldrige faces up to 70 years in federal prison and up to $250,000 in fines.