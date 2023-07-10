CHICAGO — A Illinois state lawmaker and former student-athlete have been charging hard for a student athlete’s bill of rights. And in light of the Northwestern baseball and football allegations, he thinks his plan will pass.

Illinois State Representative and former University of Illinois football player Kam Bucker has turned focus on gender equity, guaranteed education benefits and more to protect student-athletes moving forward.

“We’ve got to do something different with the way we operate college sports in this country,” Rep. Bucker said. “Listen, a college locker room is a very complicated place especially for a young rookie. It’s a very vulnerable time, I think, for a young athlete when they first step foot on campus.”

Buckner said in addition to homework, tests, and adjusting to life on campus, a young athlete must prove himself to his teammates, but the Northwestern allegations of widespread hazing, including sexual violations, cross the line.

“What we saw, what we heard, what the allegations are saying about Northwestern, to me they go beyond hazing. As I’ve said, if these are true allegations, this is sexual assault. Unwanted touching. Unwanted sexual activity,” Buckner said.

As Northwestern manages the fallout, Bucker is renewing his push for legislation protecting Illinois student athletes.

“A college athletes bill of rights that makes it very clear to young women and men who are collegiate athletes in the state of Illinois what their rights and what their resources are as well.”

And in light of the Northwestern scandal, Buckner is amending his bill.

“We hadn’t talked much about in the legislation that we currently have, we haven’t talked must about hazing, about whistleblower protection status so that young people have an opportunity to go to somebody within the university that is not necessarily their coach.”

Rep. Buckner wants an ombudsman, someone independent of a school’s sports department, that athletes can turn to to address grievances. The Illinois representative hopes to get his bill passed during Springfield’s November veto session.