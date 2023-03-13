SPRINGFIELD, Il. (WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers are considering a bill that would ban the use of e-cigarettes and vaping devices indoors.

The measure would also ban vaping within 15 feet of entrances.

Sen. Julie Morrison (D) proposed adding e-cigarettes to the list of tobacco products already banned under the Smoke Free Illinois law.

Dr. Tabitha Wells, the Board Chair of the Illinois Academy of Family Physicians, warned lawmakers that vaping fumes contain formaldehyde and other toxins that can be harmful to users and those around them, the County Herald reported.

New York, California, and New Jersey already ban vaping devices from indoor use.

Supporters of the bill say that vaping should be treated just like smoking. Opponents argue that vaping is a healthier alternative to tobacco smoking.