CHICAGO — Illinois is failing children of color, according to a new look at how kids in Illinois and across the country are fairing.

According to the new “Race for Results” report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation, analysis found that children of color face several inequities in Illinois.

Katelyn Jones, vice president of policy, research, and evaluation at YMCA Metropolitan Chicago, joined WGN Evening News at 4 p.m. to further discuss the report.

“We need all children across racial and ethnic groups to have the resources they need to thrive, and it’s not only for those children but for the well-being of our state so we can be as prosperous as possible in Illinois,” Jones said.

In response to the report, the Annie E. Casey Foundation and YWCA Metropolitan Chicago call for more government investment in child well-being, particularly through tax credits and cash payments that have been proven to improve the lives of young people.

Watch the entire interview in the video player above.