SPRINGFIELD, Ill. —The Illinois House passed a bill early Friday that would ban assault weapons statewide.

It came six months after the deadly mass shooting at Highland Park’s Fourth of July Parade. The House voted around 12:50 a.m. Gov. JB Pritzker was present for the entire debate and expressed confidence that the bill would reach his desk.

The Protect Illinois Communities Act outlaws the manufacture, sale, delivery and purchase of assault weapons — as well as magazines that hold 12 or more rounds.

Current owners of legally purchased weapons would have to register them with the state within 300 days.

For now, the minimum age to get a Firearms Owner ID card will remain at 18 and require parental approval.

Pritzker released the following statement after the bill was passed:

For months lawmakers and advocates have been hard at work negotiating two very critical pieces of legislation to keep Illinoisans safe. Tonight, with the leadership and support of Speaker Welch, the Illinois House passed critical reproductive health protections and an assault weapons ban. The people of Illinois send us to Springfield to tackle tough issues and these bills are historic steps in the right direction. I look forward to working with our colleagues in the Illinois Senate to get bills addressing these issues to my desk so I can sign them as soon as possible. I’d like to thank Rep. Cassidy for her tireless work to protect reproductive healthcare and Rep. Morgan for his work to get weapons of war off our streets. Governor JB Pritzker

The bill now heads to the Illinois Senate.

Seven people were killed in the Highland Park mass shooting. Several of the city’s residents traveled to Springfield to show support for the ban.