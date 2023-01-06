SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois House passed a bill Thursday night that would strengthen reproductive rights and gender affirming care.

The bill targets several areas, including availability of contraceptives as well as abortion and gender-related medications.

It allows the state to grant temporary licenses to out-of-state doctors and nurses who provide reproductive services.

A similar bill is under consideration in the Senate, but it does not include the gender-related language.

Also passed was a bill that would ban assault weapons statewide. It came six months after the deadly mass shooting at Highland Park’s Fourth of July Parade.