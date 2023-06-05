CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Google users who filed as part of a class action lawsuit can expect to see payments of about $95 each.

The Chicago Tribune reported more than 687,000 current and former Illinois residents are eligible for the payment.

Google was accused in the complaint of violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. The complaint accused Google of using a face regrouping tool in the Google Photos app to sort photographs without user consent.

Google reached a settlement of $100 million in the case.

Class-action members who appeared in a photo in the Google Photos app between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, were eligible for a cut of the settlement.

The payments were delayed while the claims were verified.

“We’re pleased to resolve this matter relating to specific laws in Illinois, and we remain committed to building easy-to-use controls for our users,” a Google spokesperson said.

The lawsuit is similar to those involving Facebook, TikTok, and Walmart over Illinois biometric privacy laws.