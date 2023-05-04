TurboTax products sit on display at Costco on January 28, 2016 in Foster City, California. (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for TurboTax)

CHICAGO — Filed your taxes with TurboTax? You may be eligible for more money.

Intuit, the owner of the online software used to file taxes, will pay $141 million in restitution, including more than $4.38 million to Illinois residents.

Under the agreement reached in May 2022, Intuit will provide restitution to consumers who started using the commercial TurboTax Free Edition for tax years 2016 through 2018 and were told that they had to pay to file even though they were eligible for the version of TurboTax offered as part of the IRS Free File program.

RELATED: Intuit to pay $141M settlement over ‘free’ TurboTax ads, here’s who is eligible

The 143,000 affected will be contacted by email and checks will be mailed throughout the month of May.

Some checks will be mailed as early as next week.

“Intuit deceived customers into paying for their products while attempting to diminish free tax services available through the federal government,” said Attorney General Kwame Raoul. “I am pleased that consumers will start to receive checks under the settlement, which holds Intuit accountable for intentionally deceiving taxpayers simply to increase sales of their products.”

SEE ALSO: Teamsters oust suburban board after more than $1M in questionable expenses

The amount each consumer receives will be based on the number of tax years for which they qualify for a payment.

Click here for more information about who is covered by the settlement, and information about the settlement fund.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.