MUNDELEIN, Ill. — Organizers have announced Illinois’ first concert that permits cannabis consumption – a two-day event in September that merges music and cannabis culture – set to take place in north suburban Mundelein.

The inaugural ‘Miracle in Mundelein‘ lineup includes performances by Cypress Hill, Action Bronson, Stephen Marley, and more, Sept. 9-10, across the street at RISE Cannabis Mundelein Recreational Dispensary, located at 1325 Armour Blvd.

The festival will feature rolling stations and dab bars. Organizers say complimentary grinders, lighters, papers, and rolling trays will be provided. Bongs or glass pieces will not be issued, however.

All cannabis must be purchased from an Illinois dispensary and be in the original packaging. The packaging does not have to be sealed, organizers added.

Smoking pens are authorized as long as they meet regulations.

General admission, VIP, single-day, and two-day tickets remain available. Click here for additional information.