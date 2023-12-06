ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The Illinois Farm Bureau delegates passed several CO2 pipeline resolutions at the Farm Bureau’s annual meeting.

The first resolution supports legislation prohibiting the use of eminent domain for CO2 pipelines at the Farm Bureau’s annual meeting.

The second resolution calls for a moratorium on CO2 pipelines until the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration’s (PHMSA) rulemaking process is complete.

The third resolution requires CO2 pipeline and sequestration developers to demonstrate its progress by securing at-will easements before project approval by the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC).

Lan Richart, on behalf of the Coalition to Stop CO2 Pipelines, said the passage of the resolutions demonstrates the Farm Bureau’s commitment to protecting property owners and Illinois’ agricultural economy.

The Coalition to Stop CO2 Pipelines is a group of farmers, landowners, and advocates within the Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition who supported legislation in the spring that addressed regulatory gaps in the Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) industrial cycle. The bill did not move forward this year, but the coalition plans to push for the legislation in 2024.