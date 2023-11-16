CHICAGO — The Illinois Electric Vehicle Rebate Program has reportedly run of out of funds for the latest rounds just weeks after opening.

Illinois Environmental Protection Agency officials said that the number of application received for the Electric Vehicle Rebate Program has already surpassed the $12 million approved by the state.

The funds were intended to last multiple application cycles and cover the entire 2024 fiscal year.

Moving forward, the state said the program will prioritize applicants that qualify as “low-income.” The maximum rebate is $4,000.