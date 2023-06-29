CHICAGO — Political leaders across Illinois are weighing in after the Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, ending decades of precedent and starting a new ear in higher education.

The ruling has elicited reactions from some of Illinois’ highest-ranking officials, with many slamming the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn affirmative action.

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Affirmative Action is a travesty — reversing nearly 45 years of precedent that advances equity throughout our country’s higher education institutions. The damage caused to Black communities by slavery and Jim Crow Laws, to Hispanics and Native Americans by a legacy of discrimination and oppression has not nearly been reversed. For centuries, students from historically underrepresented and underserved communities were locked out of higher education — preventing upward mobility and stunting economic development for generations to come. Affirmative action admissions practices were a critical step towards creating educational environments that are representative of our diverse nation, while righting the wrongs of our past. This decision only sets us back. But here in the Land of Lincoln and Obama, we will continue to uplift our students of color — promoting inclusion and expanding access through record-levels of funding for higher education institutions and our MAP Grant Program, so that every student has the opportunity to earn a degree. To students of color throughout the Land of Lincoln and the entire United States: you belong in our institutions. And no archaic ruling will ever change that.” Illinois Governor JB Pritzker

Once again, this Supreme Court has cast aside decades of precedent. Once again, this Supreme Court is targeting marginalized populations. And once again, this Supreme Court is telling a generation of young people that they will have fewer opportunities than generations before them. Today’s decision is not only out of touch with the majority of people in this country, but it erodes the very foundation of our democracy. Turning a blind eye to systemic inequities will not end racial exclusion, it will perpetuate it. That’s why, once again, Illinois must resolve to move in a fundamentally better direction. As we evaluate the new framework this Court has imposed, we will work to ensure everyone in our state has access to a world-class education and the opportunity to pursue their dreams.” Emanuel ‘Chris’ Welch, Illinois Speaker of the House

Today’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that will effectively end affirmative action is devastating for decades of progress toward creating equitable and inclusive education opportunities for students of color. Affirmative action was a means by which generations of children were allowed access to institutions, access to ideas, and access to cultures that a wicked system of discrimination had long excluded them from. This decision will only further divide communities and strain existing inequities in higher education, but through those inequities will come opportunities for organizing and excellence in the face of struggle.” Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson

Today’s decision is going to hurt communities, limit opportunity and prevent people from pursuing the life they deserve. As chairperson of the House Appropriations–Higher Education Committee, we will soon convene to get a better understanding of how this will impact residents in Illinois, and how our state universities will respond. The high court’s decision is a disappointment and could have an immediate impact on diversity in colleges and universities across Illinois. We must move forward by preparing students early academically for college acceptance. That means training them to be college ready by preparing for college entry tests and the application process. I’m proud that Illinois is the first state in the nation that will provide free test prep at our public universities and community colleges, helping students overcome barriers of college enrollment.” Rep. La Shawn K. Ford, (D-Chicago)

For decades, affirmative action helped chip away at systemic barriers and discrimination against students of color in our education system’s college admissions process. Let’s be clear: colorblindness has never been a true friend of fairness—it ignores our history and perpetuates discrimination. In ending affirmative action, today’s misguided ruling from the far-right, ultra-conservative Supreme Court is a devastating blow to progress, equity and equality for all. In every facet of our society, diversity always makes us stronger—and I’ll continue to do everything I can to help expand opportunities and make sure every American has a fair shot at accessing higher education.” U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)

Today’s ruling is one firmly rooted in racism. While not a perfect solution, affirmative action has been critical as we promote diversity and inclusion in institutions that had systematically excluded individuals on the basis of race throughout our history. As leaders, we have a duty to rectify the wrongs of this systemic racism. Now, what was an instrument of hope–that cut through the discrimination that still exists in our country and helped open doors for already qualified students–will be out of reach for those of us who recognize that duty. Moving forward, we must continue advocating for policies that address systemic inequality and promote diversity. We must continue working toward a society that embraces the contributions of all individuals. The fight for equity, equality and justice continues despite this setback.” Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle

Today, the Supreme Court issued another ruling that takes away our rights and sets us back decades. To quote Justice Brown Jackson’s dissent, ‘deeming race irrelevant in law does not make it so in life.’ Overturning affirmative action and returning to a mythical ‘colorblind’ admissions policy means doubling down on a legacy of segregation and exclusion. And to be clear, there is nothing colorblind about ending affirmative action while legacy admissions continue. “This decision rips away education access from communities already facing disinvestment and inequitable paths to opportunity. It also undermines a diverse workforce, our economy, and our future. This is a devastating ruling from a cruel Supreme Court.” Congressman Jesús “Chuy” García (IL-04)