SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner in central Illinois has confirmed another death caused by the tragic pile-up crash from a dust storm on I-55 earlier this month.

According to a release, Jim Allmon, 81-year-old Ruth Rau from Sorento, Illinois died from her blunt force injuries Tuesday evening.

In a news conference the day after the crash, ISP confirmed seven people died. Rau was not included in that death count.

Rau was a passenger in a vehicle in the crash. She was transported to HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Her death remains under investigation by Illinois State Police and the Sangamon County Coroner.