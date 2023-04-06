SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — There is currently a bill going through the Illinois Capitol that would prevent police from searching someone’s car based on how it smells.

Just smelling marijuana would not be enough probable cause, but that does not mean that officers cannot take the odor into account.

An officer would be given enough reason to search the vehicle if they see that the person behind the wheel is intoxicated, or if smoke is coming out of the car.

Supporters of the proposal hope that it will limit searches that officers conduct.

“It shouldn’t be a reason why an officer can take people out of a vehicle and subject them to these very invasive searches with which, unfortunately, too often traffic stops can result in negative interactions,” one supporter said.

Law enforcement groups are worried about public safety issues that this proposal could create if it passes. It is now the House after passing the Senate.