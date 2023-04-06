SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A bill in the Illinois Capitol would help transfer students get their degrees faster.

It would ensure that certain classes taken at community colleges could be transferred to any higher education institution in the state. Some schools currently only count community college coursework as elective credits.

Educators believe that this could save people time and money.

“It builds on an already positive relationship that two-year institutions have with the transfer institutions,” said Nancy Sutton, vice president for academic services at Parkland College. “It gives us the opportunity on both sides to focus on those courses that are most beneficial to the students.”

Lawmakers behind the bill said that the goal is to help students graduate as soon as possible.