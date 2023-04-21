CHICAGO — Bears fan may have to pay a little extra to try and help the team payoff its old debt to Soldier Field.

A new bill introduced in the Illinois House would add $3 to the price of a Bears ticket if the team makes the move to Arlington Heights.

The measure would go to payoff the costs of the Soldier Field renovation project from two decades ago. The City of Chicago remains on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars from the project.

The decision to make this move was to jump start talks of state assistance for the Bears potential move to the suburbs. The legislation also calls for pulling revenue generated from the new site from state sale, hotel, and liquor taxes.