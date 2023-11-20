CHICAGO — The Center for Disease Control Prevention is warning Illinoisans about a Listeria outbreak across seven states that has claimed the life of one person and left 10 more hospitalized.

According to the CDC, recalled fruit — peaches, nectarines and plums — distributed by HMC Farms is making people sick. HMC Farms recalled the fruits on Nov. 17. The fruit was sold in stores between May 1 and Nov. 15 in 2022 and 2023 after the FDA found the outbreak strain in a sample of their peaches.

Though the fruits are no longer available for purchase, the CDC warns the goods may still be in the homes of states affected. All recalled fruit must be thrown away, the CDC added.

In addition to Illinois, other states affected by the Listeria outbreak include: Michigan, Ohio, Colorado, Kansas, Florida and California (where one death was reported).

As of Monday, Nov. 20, only one Listeria-related illness was reported in Illinois.

The Listeria outbreak is unrelated to the Salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe announced on Friday, Nov.17.

Symptoms usually start within two weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria but may begin as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after, the CDC said.

