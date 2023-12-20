CHICAGO — Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias has rejected more than 300 personalized license plate requests due to profanity, offensive language or illegibility.

“I appreciate the creativity and pride Illinoisans take in choosing their own customized license plates, but they must meet the standards of good taste and decency,” Giannoulias said. “We keep an eye out for anything tawdry, lewd or offensive, all of which are rejected and placed on our permanent rejection list.”

According to the secretary of state’s office, some of the rejected plate requests this year include terms like: MILFS, WOOPASS, POOPSY, DZNUTZ and IOWASUX.

In a video shared to YouTube Wednesday, Giannoulias read a few of them out loud.

The office received 54,768 requests for vanity and personalized plates this year. The ever-growing rejection list stands at more than 7,674 license plate combinations deemed offensive or difficult to read.