SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources(IDNR) is reminding Illinois Residents Wednesday not to use drones while hunting.

According to an Illinois news release, INDR and the Illinois Conservation Police have received several inquiries about the use of drones for scouting and tracking animals.

“Not only is drone use for hunting unlawful in Illinois, it goes against the spirit of fair chase and widely accepted hunting ethics,” said Jed Whitchurch, director of the IDNR Office of Law Enforcement. “Illinois Conservation Police officers will be monitoring for drone use during the fall and winter hunting seasons. We encourage all hunters to familiarize themselves with the Wildlife Code, abide by the law, and have a safe and successful hunting season.”

The unlawful use of drones while hunting could lead to enforcement action, including the seizure of unlawfully used equipment.

The fall hunting season starts on Oct. 1, with the opening of archery deer and turkey seasons.

More information is available in the Illinois Wildlife Code.