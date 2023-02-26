ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (FOX 2) — A police officer was wounded and a second person was shot dead Sunday afternoon, prompting a standoff in a neighborhood just outside Dupo, Illinois.

According to a statement from the Illinois State Police, the shooting happened just after 1:15 p.m. in the 400 block of McBride Avenue.

It is unclear if the Dupo officer was shot on McBride or elsewhere. They’ve been transported to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.

The deceased shooting victim was located at a nearby residence.

An ISP spokesperson says the suspected shooter is “believed to be barricaded in another nearby residence,” in the 700 block of McBride.

Police stopped residents from driving down Stolle Road, telling them it was too dangerous to go home. Police blocked traffic for several hours.

A medical helicopter landed on McBride Ave. around 3:30 p.m. and remained parked. Officers from Waterloo, Fairview Heights, and Illinois State Police were parked on Stolle and would not let media approach McBride.

Richard Jones, who lives a few doors down from where the Dupo officer was shot, said he heard sirens outside his home. When he stepped outside, he said what he saw made him feel “uncomfortable.”

“Have you ever woken up, and walked out your door, and walked outside, and seen 150 cops lined up down your road? Would it make you feel uncomfortable?” he said.

A woman standing along Stolle Road heard her son was dead and waiting to hear from authorities. Meanwhile, another bystander was pacing along the street. He said his friend was inside a home nearby and, “He’s like a brother to me. I’m trying to get him out.”

Neither would provide their names nor an on-camera interview.