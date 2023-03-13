SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to sign a bill Monday which will mandate paid leave for nearly all Illinois workers.

It’s called the Paid Leave for All Workers Act. It’s a bill that was passed by the Illinois General Assembly earlier this year and is now making its way to the governor’s desk.

It will require employers in the state to give their employees time off based on the hours they’ve worked, and unlike before, they can be used for any reason.

Most employees will get a minimum of 40 hours, or what’s equivalent to five days, of paid leave per year and employers will have the option to offer more if they’d like.

The time will be available for use on the worker’s 90th day of employment. While the time can be used for any reason, an employer can still require prior notice before taking the time off.

Up to 40 hours of unused paid leave can be carried over annually, but employers are not required to pay out the balance if a person leaves the workspace.

Employers that violate the act could be subject to penalties and fines.

There are some people who will be exempt from these changes, like seasonal workers such as lifeguards, federal employees and college students who work non-full time, temporary jobs for their campus.

Pritzker is expected to sign the bill into law at 1:30 p.m. Monday. It will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.