CHICAGO — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is bring his community college tour to Chicago Friday to continue promoting proposed higher education investments.

The governor has been making stops across the state in recent weeks to try and garner support for his fiscal year 2024 budget. In addition to higher education, his proposed budget includes the Smart Start Illinois plan to support early childhood education and universal preschool.

His Friday event will be held at Malcolm X Community College, part of City Colleges of Chicago.

