Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks in Chicago. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

CHICAGO — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has announced a new round of grants designed to enhance tourism across the state.

The state’s Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DECO) has awarded tens-of-millions of dollars in tourism grants in recent years.

Pritzker revealed the list of recipients from the Chicago Cultural Center at a Friday event.

This story will be updated, check back later for additional details.