BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — First responders were called to the Apollo Theater on Friday after reports of a roof collapse on concertgoers as a powerful storm and high winds swept through the area. The heavy metal band Morbid Angel was scheduled to perform.

Injuries are unknown at this time, but multiple people were seen being evacuated on stretchers to awaiting ambulances.

A Twitter user posted video showing what appeared to be patrons attempting to rescue people from beneath a pile of rubble on the main floor.

The theater is located at 104. N. State Street.

Morbid Angel is a nationally touring death metal band that was founded in 1983, releasing albums Altars of Madness (1989), Blessed Are the Sick (1991), and Covenant (1993).

Ads for the concert said opening acts Crypta, Skeletal Remains, and Revocation were also slated to perform.

A line of powerful storms swept through the Midwest with winds projected to reach up to 75 mph Friday night, downing power lines and trees throughout the northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin region.

The storm entered Belvidere around 7:45 p.m.

DEVELOPING…