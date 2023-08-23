CHICAGO — The U.S. Department of Labor is scheduled to announce Wednesday an effort to increase “workforce equity” in Illinois.

Gov. JB Pritzker is set to join U.S. Labor Department Acting Secretary Julie Su to discuss federal and state funded infrastructure projects. They are also supposed to be joined by Illinois Department of Labor Director Jane Flanagan and Chicago Women in Trades’ Board Chair Japlan Allen.

WGN plans to livestream the event within this story beginning at approximately 11 a.m.