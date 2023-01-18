EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. — An emergency hearing will be held Wednesday morning that could put a halt to Illinois’ new assault weapons ban.

Attorney Tom Devore is a former Republican candidate for state attorney general. He’s asking a judge for a temporary restraining order, claiming the law is unconstitutional.

Devore filed the lawsuit on behalf of gun dealer “accuracy firearms” in Effingham. Gun owners from 87 Illinois counties are represented in this lawsuit.

The law is still dividing some sheriff’s departments.

The hearing starts at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Effingham County. The Illinois State Rifle Association has also filed a federal lawsuit.