ELGIN, Ill. — A man was found dead by the Elgin Police Department after responding to a report of a battery early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 700 block of West highland Avenue around 2:18 a.m. on a report of a battery. When police arrived on scene, they found a man lying dead on the ground.

Police said the identity of the man will not be released at this time and the cause of death will be determined by the Kane County Coroner’s Office pending the results of an autopsy.

Elgin PD also said this appears to be an isolated incident that poses no danger to the public.

Anyone who may have information that could help Elgin PD make a breakthrough in this investigation is encouraged to reach out to the Major Investigation Division at (847) 289-2600, or text an anonymous tip to 847411, with ELGINPD at the beginning of the text, followed by the tip.