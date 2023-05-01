CHICAGO — Three and a half days of deliberations for the jurors in the bribery trial for the “ComEd Four” continued Monday.

The “ComEd Four” on trial are former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s confidant Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and former ComEd consultant Jay Doherty. All have pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including bribery conspiracy.

Potential jail time and fines for the “ComEd Four,” includes a guilty conspiracy verdict on Count 1 could lead to a maximum $250,000 fine or 5 years imprisonment or both, according to the US Attorney’s office.

Also, a bribery conviction that could lead to a maximum of 10 years in prison with a $250,000 fine, as well as a falsifying records conviction could lead to a staggering $5,000,000 fine or 20 years in prison, or both.

Legal observers believe the jurors in the “ComEd Four” trial are facing a daunting challenge of sorting through seven weeks of complicated testimony, evidence, and secret recordings.

The federal prosecutors allege the “ComEd Four” engaged in a criminal conspiracy to funnel $1.3 million to “ghost” subcontractors who did little to no work from 2011 to 2019.

Michael Madigan, the former House speaker, has not been in court and faces his own separate trial expected to begin next year. But he’s been a key part of the evidence presented throughout the trial.

Madigan was charged in 2022 with racketeering, bribery and other crimes. He’s denied wrongdoing. A year earlier, he resigned from the Legislature as the longest-serving House speaker in modern U.S. history amid speculation that he was a federal target.

The indictment accused Madigan, among other things, of reaping the benefits of private legal work illegally steered to his law firm.