CHICAGO — A highly contagious disease has recently been detected in wild and domestic rabbits in Chicago and other parts of Illinois.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, rabbit hemorrhagic disease can cause sudden death.

Jackie Buckley, a health research coordinator at the Lincoln Park Zoo, joined WGN Evening News at 4 to discuss the signs locals should for and steps to take if a dead rabbit is discovered.

