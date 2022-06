Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Illinois using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 995 cities and towns in IL. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $185,097 over the last 12 months.

#50. Frankfort

– Typical home value: $417,014

– 1-year price change: +$60,226 (+16.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$105,682 (+33.9%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#49. Port Barrington

– Typical home value: $368,608

– 1-year price change: +$60,487 (+19.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$102,585 (+38.6%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#48. Sugar Grove

– Typical home value: $383,454

– 1-year price change: +$60,599 (+18.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$105,226 (+37.8%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#47. Trout Valley

– Typical home value: $455,068

– 1-year price change: +$61,531 (+15.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$111,645 (+32.5%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#46. Oswego

– Typical home value: $350,573

– 1-year price change: +$61,841 (+21.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$108,033 (+44.5%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#45. Yorkville

– Typical home value: $337,224

– 1-year price change: +$62,025 (+22.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$106,411 (+46.1%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#44. Newark

– Typical home value: $346,414

– 1-year price change: +$62,380 (+22.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$106,711 (+44.5%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#43. Libertyville

– Typical home value: $510,743

– 1-year price change: +$62,478 (+13.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$84,908 (+19.9%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#42. Palos Park

– Typical home value: $473,245

– 1-year price change: +$62,584 (+15.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$98,594 (+26.3%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#41. Lemont

– Typical home value: $489,424

– 1-year price change: +$62,682 (+14.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$105,691 (+27.5%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#40. Oak Brook

– Typical home value: $748,167

– 1-year price change: +$63,541 (+9.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$88,515 (+13.4%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#39. Geneva

– Typical home value: $442,977

– 1-year price change: +$64,431 (+17.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$106,187 (+31.5%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#38. Ringwood

– Typical home value: $413,292

– 1-year price change: +$64,634 (+18.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$136,037 (+49.1%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#37. Timberlane

– Typical home value: $382,182

– 1-year price change: +$65,226 (+20.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$125,582 (+48.9%)

– Metro area: Rockford

#36. Wadsworth

– Typical home value: $391,661

– 1-year price change: +$65,355 (+20.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$104,017 (+36.2%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#35. Northbrook

– Typical home value: $621,206

– 1-year price change: +$65,363 (+11.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$72,096 (+13.1%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#34. Inverness

– Typical home value: $673,417

– 1-year price change: +$67,670 (+11.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$55,460 (+9.0%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#33. Naperville

– Typical home value: $497,191

– 1-year price change: +$67,861 (+15.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$113,071 (+29.4%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#32. Lily Lake

– Typical home value: $462,974

– 1-year price change: +$68,068 (+17.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$114,407 (+32.8%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#31. Old Mill Creek

– Typical home value: $462,055

– 1-year price change: +$69,003 (+17.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$107,451 (+30.3%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#30. Sleepy Hollow

– Typical home value: $411,269

– 1-year price change: +$69,391 (+20.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$113,247 (+38.0%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#29. Prairie Grove

– Typical home value: $434,324

– 1-year price change: +$69,696 (+19.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$116,609 (+36.7%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#28. Deerfield

– Typical home value: $548,560

– 1-year price change: +$70,295 (+14.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$86,523 (+18.7%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#27. River Forest

– Typical home value: $721,031

– 1-year price change: +$70,926 (+10.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$87,021 (+13.7%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#26. Burr Ridge

– Typical home value: $726,196

– 1-year price change: +$71,880 (+11.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$78,099 (+12.1%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#25. Village of Lakewood

– Typical home value: $488,403

– 1-year price change: +$73,616 (+17.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$128,276 (+35.6%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#24. Lake Bluff

– Typical home value: $543,898

– 1-year price change: +$75,493 (+16.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$94,152 (+20.9%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#23. Tower Lakes

– Typical home value: $536,235

– 1-year price change: +$82,176 (+18.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$118,320 (+28.3%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#22. Deer Park

– Typical home value: $631,086

– 1-year price change: +$83,084 (+15.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$105,940 (+20.2%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#21. Lincolnshire

– Typical home value: $594,607

– 1-year price change: +$83,741 (+16.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$88,093 (+17.4%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#20. Hawthorn Woods

– Typical home value: $607,179

– 1-year price change: +$88,923 (+17.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$93,506 (+18.2%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#19. Northfield

– Typical home value: $792,354

– 1-year price change: +$89,113 (+12.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$100,576 (+14.5%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#18. Campton Hills

– Typical home value: $554,513

– 1-year price change: +$89,624 (+19.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$136,462 (+32.6%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#17. Bull Valley

– Typical home value: $539,914

– 1-year price change: +$90,599 (+20.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$160,564 (+42.3%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#16. Wilmette

– Typical home value: $850,215

– 1-year price change: +$92,425 (+12.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$112,476 (+15.2%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#15. Barrington Hills

– Typical home value: $860,355

– 1-year price change: +$92,977 (+12.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$90,164 (+11.7%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#14. Highland Park

– Typical home value: $643,452

– 1-year price change: +$94,508 (+17.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$115,012 (+21.8%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#13. North Barrington

– Typical home value: $718,411

– 1-year price change: +$95,650 (+15.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$95,742 (+15.4%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#12. Kildeer

– Typical home value: $713,083

– 1-year price change: +$103,887 (+17.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$94,652 (+15.3%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#11. South Barrington

– Typical home value: $929,598

– 1-year price change: +$104,107 (+12.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$118,251 (+14.6%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#10. Riverwoods

– Typical home value: $780,301

– 1-year price change: +$110,100 (+16.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$89,585 (+13.0%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#9. Mettawa

– Typical home value: $738,143

– 1-year price change: +$111,082 (+17.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$121,167 (+19.6%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#8. Long Grove

– Typical home value: $747,961

– 1-year price change: +$113,032 (+17.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$109,026 (+17.1%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#7. Wayne

– Typical home value: $669,681

– 1-year price change: +$115,445 (+20.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$143,423 (+27.3%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#6. Lake Forest

– Typical home value: $956,182

– 1-year price change: +$128,275 (+15.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$121,590 (+14.6%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#5. Winnetka

– Typical home value: $1,442,370

– 1-year price change: +$136,907 (+10.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$179,076 (+14.2%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#4. Bannockburn

– Typical home value: $966,285

– 1-year price change: +$144,582 (+17.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$121,387 (+14.4%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#3. Golf

– Typical home value: $985,883

– 1-year price change: +$150,471 (+18.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$133,952 (+15.7%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#2. Kenilworth

– Typical home value: $1,568,391

– 1-year price change: +$153,449 (+10.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$199,636 (+14.6%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#1. Glencoe

– Typical home value: $1,345,263

– 1-year price change: +$185,097 (+16.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$246,703 (+22.5%)

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin